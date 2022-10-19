Fatal ATV Crash In Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Itasca County on Monday.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office 58-year-old Scott Shoemaker of Bovey was found unresponsive at the intersection of Wolf Lake Trail and County Road 336.

He was on his way home after duck hunting with a friend that morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Shoemaker was declared dead on the scene due to injuries related to the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.