Lake Superior Art Glass Halloween Events

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Art Glass is celebrating the Halloween season with several festive events.

At the shop in Canal Park, they are offering ‘Design Your Own Pumpkin’ and on October 29th will be putting on the third annual Great Pumpkin Hunt.

10 custom glass pumpkins will be placed around the city in historic places and clues will be given on each pumpkin whereabouts every 45 minutes.

“We started the pumpkin hunt at the beginning of COVID as a way to get people out when they weren’t able to really trick or treat, but we’re happy to keep it going after that to just get people excited about Duluth. To get people to explore this wonderful city that we’re based in and not just feel like they need to follow the exact same thing every year,” Lake Superior Art Glass Marketing Coordinator, Sully Kosmas said.

When designing a pumpkin, there are a large variety of colors, sizes, and patterns to choose from to create any unique style.

“For the ‘Design Your Own Pumpkin’ event, they’re going to come in, work with our wonderful gallery staff. The gallery staff are going to use their knowledge to help guide you through what colors to choose, what stem colors look the best with different body accessories, add ons, or anything and then you’ll watch the glass blowers on staff make your pumpkin right in front of you,” Kosmas said.

Starting November 1st, Lake Superior Art Glass will transition from pumpkins to design your own snowman and blown ornament class.