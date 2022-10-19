Mascot Bruce’s Head Stolen From Black Woods Restaurant; ‘He’s Been Kind Of An Icon For Us’

Bruce has been greeting guests at the London Road location since it opened in 1997.

DULUTH, Minn. — Halloween is just around the corner, but tricks are already happening — and not in a fun way for the staff and customers at Black Woods in Duluth.

The restaurant’s beloved mascot has been beheaded.

His name is Bruce, and he’s been in the lobby of Black Woods on London Road for the past 25 years when the restaurant opened in 1997.

But a customer recently walked off with Bruce’s head, according to Eden Beck, the general manager.

Restaurant staff have been looking all over the place for a decent replacement, but they ultimately just want Bruce’s original head back where it belongs.

“Well, he’s a big deal. He’s been around many years and, you know, he stands in the lobby and greets all of our guests as they come in, and bids them farewell as they leave,” said Eden Beck, the general manager at Black Woods.

Surveillance video shows the thief walking out with Bruce’s head, but Beck said it’s too difficult to identify who it is.

Beck says the identity of the thief isn’t important, but rather the return – “no questions asked.”

“It’s just a bummer, you know, he’s been kind of an icon for us over the years and hundreds and hundreds of pictures have been taken with him as people come and go. Kind of a fun thing, so we sure want to get him back if we can,” Beck said.