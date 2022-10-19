Prep Football: Esko & Grand Rapids Complete Perfect Regular Seasons, Two Harbors Extends Win Streak to 3

The section tournaments begin next week starting on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Esko and Grand Rapids football teams completed perfect regular seasons on Wednesday.

The Eskomos would grab a road win at Duluth East 54-0 to finish at 8-0.

And Grand Rapids pitched a shutout against Duluth Denfeld 31-0 to go 8-0 on the regular season.

In other football action, Two Harbors extended their win streak to three games after defeating Proctor 43-0.

