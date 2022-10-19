UMD Women’s Hockey Excited for National Title Rematch at Ohio State

Puck drop is set for 5 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- A big clash awaits the UMD women’s hockey team as they head to Columbus to face Ohio State in a rematch of last year’s national title game.

Something will have to give on Friday as both teams will enter their contest a perfect 6-0.

Head Coach Maura Crowell acknowledged the magnitude of the game but says it’s early in the season and won’t make or break her team.

“I think we harness it in a positive way. I think having emotions is part of being human and if we didn’t have them, I’d be concerned. I think we’ll be excited. Another road trip. Big WCHA and conference play. Last year is last year. It’s a good storyline for you guys but for us it’s another hockey game against a good opponent,” said Crowell.

