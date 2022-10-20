#10 Bulldogs Hoping to Bounce Back vs. Badgers

Puck drop for game one is set for 7:07 PM on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after dropping two consecutive games in Mankato this past weekend.

They’ll look to turn things around back at home this weekend as they welcome in a winless Wisconsin Badger squad.

Overall, Wisconsin has taken bragging rights in the all-time series as they’ve won 93 games to UMD’s 61.

And in the last five meetings between the two teams, the Bulldogs have gone 0-4-1.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says the focus is on themselves this week, not their opponents.

“Getting our guys in the right frame of mind to play and play the way we need to play. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. Because every game is tough and again it makes it tougher if you’re not ready to play. I liked our week so far. It doesn’t guarantee anything but hopefully we can finish it off and carry it over. Because I’ve liked our intensity, I liked our compete level, I liked our execution level. I’m hoping that that carries over especially Friday,” said Sandelin.

