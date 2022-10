Coffee Conversation: Local Singer-Songwriter Preston Gunderson Previews New Album

DULUTH, Minn. — Preston Gunderson came by the morning show to play a few tunes and talk about his new album “Fall.”

Gunderson has an album release show coming up Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and he’ll be on at 8:30 p.m. at The Southern Theater in Minneapolis.

His appearances include being on The Voice and American Idol. Watch the videos to hear him play and check out his Linkt.ree here.

Song 1:

Song 2: