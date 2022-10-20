Duluth Police Dept.: School Resource Officers Are Coaches, Mentors, Social Workers

DULUTH, Minn. — Whether it’s building relationships with students, attending community events or after-school programs, the Duluth Police Department says that’s the majority of its focus for school resource officers.

The Duluth City Council and Duluth School board recently approved a one-year contract for officers at Denfeld and East high schools, and Ordean and Lincoln Park middle schools.

While safety is a top priority, the job of a school resource officers goes much deeper with the hope of never dealing with discipline or issues of crime and violence among students, according to Mike Jambor, an officer with the Duluth Police Department.

“The four officers that we have working in the schools — they’re coaches, they’re mentors, they’re social workers, they do so much more with these kids that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to see,” Jambor said. “A very small amount of what they do is actually what people would consider law enforcement related.”

The one-year contract includes four officers for roughly $300,000.

The school resource officer program will be re-evaluated at the end of the contract before another one is potentially signed.