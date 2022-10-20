Gordon Residents Hold Rally Pushing For Post Office To Stay Open

GORDON, Wis. — Several dozen people turned out for a rally on Thursday pushing for the post office to stay open in Gordon, Wisconsin.

Residents organized the event and say that losing the building will hurt those who already travel to the Gordon post office for their mail if it’s not delivered to their homes.

They say those people will now have to head over to to the post office in Solon Springs, which is a 20-minute round-trip drive from the one in Gordon, but it could be a longer trip for others.

Those in Gordon say they found out about their post office closing less than a month ago.

A change.org petition has more than 700 signatures as of Thursday evening, which will be sent to representatives on the federal level on Friday.

“Solon Springs from here for most residents is about a 20-mile round trip, some people it’s more, Gordon is almost 40 miles east-to-west, so clearly some people are going to have a longer drive than others,” Pam Boettcher, a Gordon resident, said. “The concern for a lot of us is for those who are not as ambulatory, have mobility issues, and for those who don’t have reliable transportation or the additional gas costs are going to be a financial burden.”

The issue has also caught the attention of some politicians representing Wisconsin.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, a Republican, sent a letter to the Postmaster General’s office asking for the facility to be kept open.

Democratic state representative Nick Milroy of the 73rd district was at the rally to speak up about the issue.

“Post offices are really part of the fabric of a small community like Gordon, they provide so many services at times some people don’t even think about some of the things people use post offices for,” Milroy said. “People get their medications, Christmas presents, birthday presents. That’s how a lot of people shop nowadays is online, it’s also how a lot of people do business, so this is tremendously important to the community.”

According to the USPS website, the Gordon post office is closing because its lease expired.

It’s last day open is November 9th.

The post office says its operations are generally funded by its own revenue and not tax dollars.

A representative tells us that mail deliveries in Gordon will not be affected.