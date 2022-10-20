Hermantown’s Vieau & Rapids’ Drotts Make D1 Commitments

Vieau who has one year remaining had 17 goals and 13 assists for the Hawks last season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A pair of local standouts have announced the next steps in their playing careers.

Earlier this week, former Grand Rapids left wing Garrett Drotts announced his committment to Augustana University.

Drotts would tally 23 goals and 25 assists in his final year for the Thunderhawks.

Then in Hermantown, Dallas Vieau will be heading to the Big Ten as a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

