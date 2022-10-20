LSVOTF Helps Arrest 62-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Finding 88 Grams Of Meth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday.

A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident.

The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A task force investigator and K9 Maverick arrived on the scene and the K9 responded to the presence of controlled substances on the rear passenger side of the car.

A probable cause search was done and about 88 grams of meth were found in the car along with drug paraphernalia and a scale.

The suspect was arrested and is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges of 1st Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance.