Musician Charlie Parr Stops By Zenith Bookstore For New Novel Signing

DULUTH, Minn. — From a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and now author? Minnesota Musician Charlie Parr stopped by Zenith Bookstore to show off his new book.

Thursday from 3 to 5 Charlie Parr was signing copies of his new fiction novel, “Last of the Better Days Ahead.” The book consists of fragments of stories that could be turned into songs.

Parr talked about how his current record inspired his novel.

“With this last record I ended up with two or three pieces of writing and then one of them became a song. But then I ended up with two others, you know so I took these other ones and started like editing them and making them into the pieces of the book. So, it’s kind of from the whole record really,” said Parr.

Parr hopes to write another book soon, but in the meantime is working on a new record. He will be going on tour for his current album in November.

