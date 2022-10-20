No. 4 UMD Volleyball Handles Minnesota Crookston

UMD will next head to Bemidji State on Saturday, first serve is set for 4 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 4 nationally ranked UMD volleyball team hosted conference opponent Minnesota Crookston, Thursday night at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs handled business winning in three straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) keeping a perfect 30-0 record against the Golden Eagles. Fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue lead the way with 12 kills.

UMD will next head to Bemidji State on Saturday, first serve is set for 4 PM.