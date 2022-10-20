Organized Labor Groups Call on Leaders to Oppose “Right to Work” Legislation

DULUTH, Minn.– Wednesday, a number of organized labor groups called on candidates and lawmakers to oppose what is known as “Right to Work” legislation.

In many states it allows workers at a company the choice about whether or not they want to join the union. Labor leaders said they have opposed such legislation in the past and will do so again.

Adam Duininck from the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters says, “So we’re calling on all state legislative candidates to come out against ‘Right to Work.’ That’s something we would strongly support this year, two years from now, ten years from now. We ask that you come out against ‘Right to Work,’ clarify your position and be opposed to undermining our wages and benefits”.

The group described Minnesota as an island, with surrounding states all supporting “Right to Work” laws and legislation.