Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Notches Win #13 in Sweep Against Duluth Marshall

The Greyhounds (13-9) will next play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Roseville on Friday in Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East volleyball would pick up their 13th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets.

