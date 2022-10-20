Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins.

In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in Downtown Duluth, outside of the RAAN Building.

RAAN says they have collected thousands of needles and syringes since placing the bin on West First Street. Due to the high volume, the organization plans to add more around Duluth.

They encourage anyone who uses or finds sharps materials to bring them to the container so they can be properly disposed of.