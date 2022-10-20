Taste At Fitger’s Event Postponed Until Spring Of 2023

DULUTH, Minn. — One of Fitger’s biggest fundraising events this fall has been postponed.

It’s the Taste at Fitger’s event where Duluthians are invited to sample all types of local food at booths throughout the Fitger’s complex.

Funds gathered through the ticket sales goes to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. The annual event was supposed to happen October 28.

Fitger’s staff have decided to postpone the event because of the staffing and supply shortages restaurants are facing.

“Unfortunately, we had to postpone the Taste at Fitger’s event because our local restaurant partners didn’t have the staff or resources needed to do it at the end of October as we had planned,” said Fitger’s Inn Hotel Manager, John Klemme.

All purchased tickets will be refunded. The new plan is to bring back the event next spring on March 31.

Fitger’s is still encouraging people to donate directly to Second Harvest through its website.