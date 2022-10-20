The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland Receives $15,000 Grant From the AT&T Foundation

DULUTH, MN – Several children in our community and across the country suffer from a lack of technology and internet at home which has caused them to fall behind in their education. Recognizing the need for additional resources here in Duluth, the AT&T Foundation rewarded the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland with a $15,000 grant. Getting students the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed is crucial to their futures.

“It couldn’t be more important. I mean this is academic success and getting our youth, making sure they can have the support they need so they can graduate on time, and they can be successful and go onto a bright future and that’s all about what we are. That’s the Boys and Girls Club right there. We are trying to make sure they have achieved those bright futures and we’re going to do whatever it takes,” said Boys & Girls Club resource development director Tammy Sundbom.

The Club will use the money for staffing resources to spend more time with the youth and help them overcome the digital divide.