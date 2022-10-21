Annual Tipping Of The Roses, Volunteers Wanted

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to the beautiful red flowers at the Rose Garden in Leif Erickson Park during winter, you are in luck.

Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon the public is invited to help out in the Annual Tipping of the Roses.

Experts will be on hand to teach volunteers the “Minnesota Tip Method” a process that protects roses from harsh winter conditions.

No experience is necessary and those interested should arrive between 12th and 13th Avenue East on London Road to check in.

All supplies and tools will be provided. To register, click here.