Family Owned Farm Transitions from Flowers to Holiday Wreaths

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Although summer gardening is over Duluth Flower Farm staff are busy transitioning to their fall and winter seasons.

The owners of Duluth Flower Farm spend this time of the year getting ready for a busy holiday wreath rush. In the fall they go by Balsam Wreath and take tree branches and turn them into spectacular arrangements.

They’re busy putting up wreaths, garland, and Christmas trees so you can beautify your home or business with a little holiday cheer.

Duluth Flower Farm owner, Derek Hoffbauer, says, “We have all of the do-it-yourself greens for decorating your own stuff so you can come down here and get those greens. You can pick out one of the arrangement or centerpieces that one of our designers have made already. So there’s kind of a do-it-yourself option or the ones that are premade up”.

You can get a head start shopping for your holiday decor by stopping by their location across from Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior. Personal and bulk wreath orders can also be made through their website.