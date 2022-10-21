Fire Destroys Duluth Lakeside Neighborhood Garage, Items Inside

DULUTH, Minn. – A fire destroyed a garage, a vintage car, and other items inside it Thursday evening in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

The Duluth Fire Department says they got word around 8:36 p.m. on October 20, 2022, of a fire inside a detached two car garage on the 3400 block of East Superior Street, near Washington Square.

6 Engine arrived at the scene within 4 minutes, and found the fire has engulfed the entire garage, as well as a vehicle next to it. This crew was able to knock the fire down, while other crews from Woodland, UMD, and Headquarters aided in keeping the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Crews remained on scene for nearly two hours. No firefighters were injured.

An initial investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office has found the cause of the fire was accidental due to automobile restoration activities. The owner of the garage was inside it when the fire started, and was able to get out and call 911.

Items destroyed by the fire included the garage, the vintage car being restored, one working vehicle, two ATVs, and a snowmobile. Damage is estimated to be at least $70,000.

The Duluth Fire Department was also assisted at the scene by the Duluth Police Department and Minnesota Power.