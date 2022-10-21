Get Involved in Pollution Prevention Through “Adopt a Drain” Program

DULUTH, Minn.– Have you ever seen a storm drain that’s barely recognizable due to the litter that has piled up? Now you can take matters into your own hands and claim a drain to clear.

The city of Duluth’s initiative encourages residents to choose a specific storm water drain to adopt and be responsible for. Once the drain is claimed, you can choose a name for it and document the maintenance that has been done.

Those who adopt a drain will receive a yard sign that says “We Protect Lake Superior” along with more information about the program. You can sign up at adopt-a-drain.org.