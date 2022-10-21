LSVOTF: Virginia Man Arrested After Having Many Drugs And Almost $100k In Apartment

VIRGINIA, Minn. — 22-year-old Tyler Lawrence was arrested after an investigation found many illicit drugs, firearms, and almost $100,000 in cash at his apartment in Virginia.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) assisted with the arrest after executing a search warrant on the 100 block of 7th Street South Tuesday.

Items found included 26 pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of suspected heroin, 79 ecstasy pills, two firearms, and over $92,000 in cash. Through evidence it was found he was actively selling drugs.

Lawrence who was on probation for assault and drug charges was arrested for violation of probation and new charges including 1st and 2nd degree sales of controlled substances that were filed.