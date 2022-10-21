Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with the Minnesota Whitecaps

This upcoming season will be her fifth full season as a pro.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Emma Stauber will once again be suiting up for the Minnesota Whitecaps this season.

As Stauber re-signed with the team on Friday.

Stauber who is also the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, has been with the Whitecaps since 2018.

Just last season she appeared in 15 games, tallying one goal and two assists.

And overall, she’s accumulated 12 points in her Whitecaps career.

