Northwestern Football Advances with Dominating Playoff Victory

Northwestern advances to the next round and will face No. 3 seeded Aquinas at home. Kickoff is TBD.

DULUTH, Minn.- Level one of the WIAA football playoffs kicked off Friday night with the No. 2 seeded Northwestern hosting No. 7 Stanley-Boyd.

The Tigers scored early and often, lifting them to a 38-13 win.

