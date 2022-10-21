NSSR’s Annual Pumpkin Train is in Town

You can hop on the train anytime through October 20-23

DULUTH, Minn.–Like pumpkins? Like trains even more? Well you’re in luck, because the Pumpkin Train is finally in town.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad (NSSR) offers the Pumpkin Train every fall. It brings passengers to a pumpkin patch to pick the perfect gourd to take home with them.

After about 90 minutes, passengers will return to the train depot and have the option to stick around and tour the railroad museum for free. For the younger riders there will also be balloon animals, a magic show, and even a ventriloquist at the Depot Thursday through Sunday.

First time rider, Alyssa Amys, says “Well we’re really excited to enjoy what’s left of the fall leaves with the kiddos and just give them something different. And its MEA so the kids don’t have school so we thought it would be a good little activity to keep them busy”.

The Pumpkin Train will go through October 23 with five different ride times between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you’d like to join in on the fall fun, there are still tickets available for purchase on the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s website.