Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown

DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside.

Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.

Northland Special Events owner, Maria McKechnie, says, “I really think there is such tremendous potential with the historic properties downtown to revitalize them, activate and bring people back to this street in particular, but all of downtown, really”.

Northland Special Events will be located on the upper floor that’s connected to the skywalk. But as for the street-level space, McKechnie is keeping those developments secret for now.

McKechnie went on to say, “Our intentions are to keep the ground level as a mix of retail and space for creative collaborations. There’s some TBDs there on exactly how that’s going to play out but we have a lot of cool irons in the fire and will be announcing those tenants as soon as we can, but we’re definitely not in this alone”.

She did add she wants other vendors who join the space to compliment Northland Special Events, which does have a heavy focus on weddings.