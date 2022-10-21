UMD Teamsters Workers Prepare To Strike Oct. 29

DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD employees are getting ready to strike Saturday, Oct. 29.

The nearly 200 employees are members of Teamsters Local 320 and include dining services, custodians, and ground crews.

The upcoming strike at UMD will last through the following Tuesday.

This strike is part of the University of Minnesota system as a whole involving the Teamsters’ next contract.

1,500 workers at Twin Cities campuses are also going on strike. For full details on the strike, click here.

The workers say they are understaffed and are being paid poverty wages — some less than $16 an hour. The union wants all employees to be paid at least $20 an hour.

The University of Minnesota says it has since upped its offer to meet the $20-an-hour base pay.

The latest statement reads in part:

“We are committed to staying at the negotiating table for as long as necessary to reach an equitable settlement that ensures our employees are fairly compensated and rewarded for their work. Ultimately, we remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement with our valued employees and the University will continue to negotiate in good faith and with a spirit of cooperation.”

The Teamsters union says beyond pay, the University has not offered enough movements on issues around summer work, job postings and putting an end to hiring in steps.