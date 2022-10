Wisconsin Scores Three Unanswered Goals as #10 UMD Drops 3rd Straight

UMD (2-3) will once again face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. Puck drop is 6:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th ranked UMD men’s hockey team opening up a four game homestand on Friday, falling to Wisconsin 5 to 2.

Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi would be the goal scorers for the Bulldogs.

