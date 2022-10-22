Pumpkin Palooza Hosted Families at Harrison Park

This event was put on by the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department.

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department hosted a fun fall event today out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Over in Harrison Park, the kiddos had the chance to get some free pumpkins and listen to some fall themed stories for this year’s Pumpkin Palooza.

100 pumpkins were donated from Whole Foods Co-op. Those who attended were able to carve or paint pumpkins.

They even had the option to check out books from the Duluth Public Library’s mobile rental service.

Duluth Parks and Rec. Recreation Specialist, Megan Lidd, says, “We’re really excited. One, that it’s a beautiful fall day, that we’re able to be outside. And just to bring people together in our park spaces when it’s been not as easy to do so in the last couple of years. It’s great to bring people together, share a space together, project together, and get to know your neighbors”.

Organizers from the Duluth Parks and Rec. Department say that they are excited to put on the event again for fall 2023.