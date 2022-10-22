St. Olaf Outlasts St. Scholastica Football

CSS will next welcome in Saint Johns', next Saturday at Public School's Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica football team held their second home game of the season Saturday, hosting St. Olaf.

The Saints held on in the first half scoring an early touchdown. The Lions would respond, however with a 17 point second quarter, adding two more scores in the second half. St. Olaf earns the 33-28 win.

