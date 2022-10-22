Superior Fire Department Hosts Open House at Newest Fire Station

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–After three years of it being open, the newest fire station in Superior held it’s open house earlier today.

After being completed in 2019, the Superior Fire Department postponed it’s open house for it’s new headquarters until now. People were able to stop by and check out all the current and historic firetrucks while getting a complete tour of the station.

A dispatcher was there in person simulating what to expect over the phone in case you need to call 911. Those attending could also watch demonstrations showing what the fire department does in case of car crashes, fire safety, and rescue missions.

This open house comes near the end of Fire Prevention Month.

Superior Fire Chief Scott Gordon says, “Now we’ve grown Fire Prevention Week into Fire Prevention Month. So we thought ‘Alright, let’s have the open house to wrap it all up, tie it all together, and get ready for the Christmas season'”.

Beginning Monday, October 24, you can drop off toys at any Superior fire station. The fire department has partnered with the Salvation Army for the fundraiser to help supply toys for children during the holidays.