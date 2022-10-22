The Beargrease Fur-K Brought Dog Owners Out to the Trails

The races took place at Snowflake Nordic Ski Center.

DULUTH, Minn.–People and their dogs had the chance today to enjoy the outdoors and run alongside each other for a Fur-K.

The Beargrease Fur-K event is the biggest fundraiser for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon that happens in the end of January.

But with no snow on the ground yet, both mushers and dogs ran together for a 5k or a 10k race at the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center. Attendees also enjoyed food trucks and vendors that sold dog related items like harnesses and treats.

Marathon musher, Blake Freking, says, “This is kind of our kick-off event for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, so by this time of the year we’re well off into our training for the season. So it’s nice to get everyone for the sign up day and we get to see some of the racers that we rarely see throughout the year”.

This year, people from around the globe could participate in the Fur-K virtually. All they had to was sign up and log their run. But the Fur-K also had youngsters there to compete, hosting a kid’s 1k race.

The Vice President of the Beargrease Board, Brittany North, says, “We’ll probably have some kids run with Mom and Dad, but I think a good amount of them, we’ll have them run like dogs. Run in a pack. They’re all going to run together and do the 1k”.

Roughly 30 kids ran the 1k, most of which came in under the 2 minute mark. Mushers who were interested in registering for the Beargrease Marathon had the chance to do so in person today. You can also register online and find updates for the big 2023 race at beargrease.com.