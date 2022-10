Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Earns Sweep over No. 10 UMD

UMD will look to bounce back when they host Cornell next Friday at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team hosted Game Two of the series, Saturday night with Wisconsin.

The Badgers scored one in each period, shutting out the Bulldogs 3-0.

