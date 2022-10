Skywalk Connecting Parking Ramp To Essentia Clinic Reopening Monday

DULUTH, Minn. — The skywalk in Duluth that connects a parking ramp to Essentia Health’s clinic on First Street is re-opening on Monday.

It was shut down temporarily for construction crews to do some work on it for the Vision Northland project.

If you have an appointment at the First Street location, you can park in the ramp and use the skywalk to get to Essentia’s building once again.