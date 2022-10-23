Teen Alerts Family To House Fire Likely Started By Grill In Gary-New Duluth

GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn. — A home in Gary-New Duluth was incinerated by a fire early Sunday morning, but everyone got out safely thanks to one teen who spotted the danger.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at a house on the 1500-block of 101st Avenue West just after 12:30 a.m.

Two adults and two teenagers were able to escape safely.

One of the teens is credited with spotting the fire that seems to have started on the back deck and alerting their family so they could all get out.

No injuries were reported.

The house is a total loss with $150,000 in damages to the home and another $100,000 in damages for everything that was lost to the flames inside.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, but right now it’s believed to have been an accidental fire ignited by a charcoal barbeque grill.