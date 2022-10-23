UMD Women’s Soccer Keeps on Hot Streak

The Bulldogs will close out the regular season hosting St. Cloud State, Thursday, set for a 6:00 PM start time.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team has earned 3 straight wins on their way to closing out the regular season. Sunday afternoon marked the Bulldogs second to last regular season game, against Northern State at Malosky Stadium.

UMD put up 14 shots on goal and landed one at the 75-minute mark, when Anna Tobias hit the back of the net. The Bulldogs defense kept the Wolfpack from scoring and also only allowed four shots on goal. UMD wins 1-0 to extend their win streak to four.

The Bulldogs will close out the regular season hosting St. Cloud State, Thursday, set for a 6:00 PM start time.