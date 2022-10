Coffee Conversation: Local Anishinaabe Author Launches New Book

DULUTH, Minn. — Local Anishinaabe Author Linda Grover launches new poetry book, The Sky Watched.

The book is a collection of poems that incorporate the Ojibwe language and is based on an Ojibwe family living in Northeastern Minnesota.

There will be a book launch party Tuesday 7 p.m. at the Duluth Folk School.

Open to all, masks and proof of vaccination/or a negative Covid test are required.