HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board.

Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane surged through the second floor of their home, just inches away from them.

“I found a flashlight, and as soon as I turned the flashlight on, I realized there was no roof left on the house,” Hoffman recounted. “So that’s when we started seeing some airplane parts that were in our bedroom. Thinking about the what ifs can drive you mad, so my wife and I, we just have to accept what happened and we’re fortunate.”

Fortunately, the two survived and were not injured — but the three plane occupants lost their lives.

The pilot identified as 32-year-old Tyler Fretland from Burnsville and the two passengers were siblings, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt from St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt from Burnsville.

Following the crash, the NTSB, began the initial investigation.

While the exact cause is still unknown, the preliminary report describes the moments leading up to the crash, the weather conditions at that time, and the state of the Cessna 172-s plane.

According to the report, a witness stated that Fretland and the Schmidt’s, all friends, departed the south St. Paul municipal airport on October 1.

The crew successfully landed at the Duluth International Airport.

The three of them attended a wedding and reception.

About 12 hours later, they attempted to fly back from the Duluth international airport.

The report says they did not ask for any fueling or maintenance on the plane.

Fretland then requested an instrument flight rules, or (IFR) clearance from the air traffic controller.

According to the findings, he was cleared and given a departure frequency and beacon code.

The report says Fretland read the frequency back incorrectly and was not corrected by the controller.

Preliminary tracking data shows that the plane left the airport’s runway at 11:12 p.m..

It turned south while climbing to about 17 hundred ft and then entered a 270-degree “teardrop turn” to the left and ultimately climbed to about 2,800 ft before descending.

The air traffic controller tried to contact the pilot on the departure frequency and heard no response.

The controller then contacted Fretland on the airport’s “tower frequency” and instructed him to contact departure, which he did.

The reports says the plane continued to turn left with fast descent.

The controller asked Fretland to confirm that he was climbing, but says there was no response and no further communication from the pilot.

That’s when the plane struck the two-story home, landing upside-down between a parked vehicle and a detached garage.

After the crash, the plane’s engine was evaluated, but the report says no apparent issues were found.

The NTSB says that an investigation team will spend the next six to nine months examining this accident.

A factual report will be completed in about 12 months with a probable cause determined by the NTSB board.