Trunk or Treat

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat events kicked off Monday at Northern Lights School.

Put on by the Parent Teacher Association, kids at the school were able to ‘trunk or treat’ while breaking in their Halloween costumes before the holiday. Superior School District Bus Drivers also turned one of their old buses into a haunted school bus for kids to walk through.

“Seeing all the kids smiling, running around with their friends, and having fun. It’s definitely something we haven’t done lately so it’s a good feeling seeing them all looking forward to this event tonight to have fun,” PTA Member, Brittany Radzak said.

Trunk or Treat will be held at Great Lakes Elementary on Thursday, Bryant School on Friday, and the 4-Corners Gas Station on Saturday.