Twin Ports Interchange Project Meetings Coming Up

DULUTH, Minn. — Another summer has gone by, and so has another construction season.

The massive traffic project in the Twin Ports continues to move along. The Interchange Project has been a major challenge for the driving public.

Miles of new bridges, over-passes, and traffic lanes are being constructed. There will be two chances for the public to learn the latest about the project. Both are next Monday, October 31.

There is a virtual public meeting at 12:15 p.m. that you can join online.

The second meeting, which is in-person, is Halloween night at 6 p.m. If you are not someone who likes to be involved in trick-or-treating, you can attend the meeting at the Lincoln Park Community Center.

If you want to double-check places and times, and how to access the meetings, click here or go to their Facebook page for more.