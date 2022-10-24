UMD Women’s Hockey Remains in Top 5, Men’s Team Falls to #19 in USCHO Poll

Both teams will be at home this weekend with the men playing Cornell and the women playing Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO polls came out on Monday.

And after a winless weekend for both the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams, both squads have fallen in the polls.

The men’s team the farthest as they are down nine spots to number 19.

The Bulldogs will once again look to turn things around as they welcome in Cornell for a two game series.

As for the women, they played top ranked Ohio State tough, dropping two 3-2 contests.

They’re now number five in the country and are also home this weekend hosting Wisconsin.