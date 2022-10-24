With Already Tough Schedule, C-E-C Boys Soccer Prepares for More Tough Teams at State

Gametime is at 7:30 on Thursday at Irondale.

CLOQUET, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team is on their way to state.

The Lumberjacks made that possible when they defeated Duluth Denfeld 1 to nothing last Tuesday in the Section 7AA title game.

Now all eyes on are the Tigers of St. Cloud Tech, as that’s who C-E-C will meet up with in the first round of the Class AA State Tournament.

Tech comes out of Section 8AA and has a 11-6-2 record this season.

Head coach John Sundquist says with their tough schedule this year, it will help in games like Thursday.

“I mean just greatly and not only those games early against the Columbia Heights and the Mounds View. But then the Denfeld game later in the season. We played Hermantown twice and they’re just a juggernaut. They are just so tough and they just keep coming at you. Grand Rapids in our section, we feel like we’ve faced some real quality teams where people used to look at us like we’re more of a easier section. Now we’ve got some real teams,” said Sundquist.

