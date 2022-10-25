10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Tree In Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree in the Turtle Lake Township in the rural part of Walker.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened last Thursday just before 4 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boy was rushed by ambulance to a medical helicopter as first responders continued to work on him, but he was declared dead.

It is unclear what injuries he had. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.