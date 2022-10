#4 UMD Volleyball Tops #7 SCSU in Five Set Thriller

Cianna Selbitschka led the Bulldogs with 23 kills in the victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team and St. Cloud State would once again go to five sets on Tuesday. And it once again would go the Bulldogs way 3 to 2.

Madison Gordon would pitch in with 49 assists.

UMD (22-2) will next play at Northern State on Friday.