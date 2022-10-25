After 11 Year Wait, Esko Girls Soccer Makes Return to State

Gametime is at 5:30 PM on Thursday in Edina.

ESKO, Minn.- It’s been over a decade but that will finally end on Thursday when the Esko girls soccer team competes in the 1st round of the state tournament.

The Eskomos, who are making their first state tournament appearance since 2011, will face off against an 11-3-1 St. Anthony squad.

The two teams have not faced off this year, but they do share a mutual opponent in Proctor.

Other than that, there isn’t many similarities.

Head Coach Sharon Lahti says that’s okay because of her deep roster.

“Strengths? the whole team. We don’t rely on any one single player on our team and that’s pretty evident by scoring happens. Some games we can put in five goals by five different people. Our entire team can score and that makes us a threat,” said Lahti.

“It’s our first time as seniors going to a state tournament and just the bond our team has helped that even more because everyone was happy for one another, regardless of playing time, regardless of anything and just kind of show that hard work paid off,” said senior Avery Kuklinski.

“And adding on to our team chemistry, just celebrating each other’s goals like whethere it’s in the back of the net or just like little small wins throughout the game,” added senior Ava Korby.

