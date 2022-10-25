Coffee Conversations: Love-a-Pet Adoption Event Preview

DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Humane Society gears up for Love-a-Pet Adoption Event October 29 – October 30.

Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies joined FOX21 live in studio to preview the event.

There will be Caturday Saturday, with only cats available for adoption.

Along with Dog Day Sunday, featuring solely pups.

Adoption and activities will take place both day from 10am-4pm.

Located at Miller Hill Subaru 4710 Miller Trunk Highway.

Six other shelters from across the Northland will be there as well.