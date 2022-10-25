Demolition Preparations Underway for Astoria Building

DULUTH, Minn.–A vacant building in the heart of downtown Duluth is getting closer to demolition to make way for future development.

Fencing and concrete barriers are now set up around the ‘Hotel Astoria’, on the corner of East Superior Street and First Avenue. The sidewalk in front is blocked off. An antique store, gift shop, and Chinese restaurant were once inside.

They were forced out after ZMC Hotels purchased the property and the lower parking lot next door.

The Heritage Preservation Commission tried to stop demolition of the historic building, but the city council eventually signed off on it in September.

ZMC says the structure is badly deteriorating. The building will be gone by the end of the year. There are no immediate plans for construction because of multiple challenges.

Operations Administrator for ZMC Hotels, Anne Stratioti, says, “Honestly, we have a labor shortage right now, so even getting this on the books took us some time. Inflation is a huge consideration, I mean, everything costs more. Getting supplies is extremely difficult right now”.

ZMC officials say they’re keeping an open mind about what will eventually fill the prime downtown real estate. They’re considering multi-family units, or a hotel with a retail space along Superior Street.