Duluth Coffee Company Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — You know those cool designs baristas add to their drinks? Well Tuesday coffee lovers were able to learn how to turn your cup of joe into art during the Duluth Coffee Company anniversary celebration.

Owner, Eric Faust, started the cafe and roastery in 2012 hoping to highlight the entire process of coffee making.

Before opening up the storefront, Faust roasted beans out of his garage for years while delivering grounds out of his car. Since then, Faust has expanded his team to 12 employees, roasting thousands of pounds of coffee weekly.

Earlier on Tuesday customers were encouraged to stop by their Superior Street location to be a part of the coffee-making process.

Sales Manager, Sam Levar said, “So we’ve seen just like tremendous growth on the roasting side of things. We also train employees, and we train new coffee chops, so it’s something that we’ve really dove into the coffee industry, and really wanted to help other coffee shops grow and start their business here in Duluth.”

Onsite Tuesday was an espresso machine for milk steaming and latte art lessons. Duluth Coffee Company is open every day of the week bright and ealy at 7 a.m.