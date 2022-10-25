Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Duluth East Advance to Respective Section Semifinals

The semifinals for all sections are scheduled for Saturday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet football team is onto the semifinals in Section 7AAAA after defeating Duluth Denfeld 42-12 on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks will next play at Grand Rapids on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 PM.

In other section play, Esko would shut out Hibbing 55-0 in 7AAA. They’ll host Two Harbors on Saturday at 2 PM.

Finally, Duluth East would rally late past Cambridge-Isant 35 to 26 in 7AAAAA.

The Greyhounds will be on the road Saturday at Elk River. Kickoff is at 2 PM.